OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The 36th annual Here’s the Beef Cook-off is coming up on Feb. 19. beginning at 8 a.m. Louisiana cooks will be preparing several dishes. The culinary categories include gourmet, brisket, roast, gravies and stews, tongue, and ground meat.

The public is invited to taste and enjoy food from each of these categories. To eat, dance, and hear live music, entry is $10. To enter the cook-off as a contestant, there is a $40 fee.

Prior to the cook-off, an old-fashioned trail ride takes off at 8:00am. It’s $15 to ride plus authentic Louisiana cooking for breakfast.

Call Jay Guidry at (337)-351-1763 for more details about entering the cook off.