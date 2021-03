WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 8 p.m. tonight near the Town of Washington.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz stated the shooting occurred on the Veterans Memorial Hwy. just before the last city limits and there were two unidentified subjects were shot.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details can be released at this time, said Guidroz.

More details will be posted here as they become available.