2 arrested in St. Landry drug bust

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop on multiple drug charges.
Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz says the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team conducted a traffic stop on the Coteau Rodaire Highway in the Arnaudville area for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Liem Huynh of Lafayette, and the passenger was identified as Hailey Leblanc of Duson.”
During the course of the investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted. Detectives located the following items inside the vehicle: one (1) clear, plastic bag containing two (2) grams of heroin, a metal tablespoon containing residue, one (1) small, clear bag containing methamphetamine, a clear, plastic bag containing thirty-three (33) grams of cocaine, five (5) bags of marijuana, weighing a total of nine (9) ounces, and one (1) black digital scale.
Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or download the P3 app on any mobile device to submit the information anonymously.