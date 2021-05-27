2 arrested in St. Landry drug bust

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Two people were arrested after a traffic stop on multiple drug charges.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz says the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team conducted a traffic stop on the Coteau Rodaire Highway in the Arnaudville area for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Liem Huynh of Lafayette, and the passenger was identified as Hailey Leblanc of Duson.”

Hailey Leblanc

Liem Huynh

During the course of the investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted. Detectives located the following items inside the vehicle: one (1) clear, plastic bag containing two (2) grams of heroin, a metal tablespoon containing residue, one (1) small, clear bag containing methamphetamine, a clear, plastic bag containing thirty-three (33) grams of cocaine, five (5) bags of marijuana, weighing a total of nine (9) ounces, and one (1) black digital scale.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or download the P3 app on any mobile device to submit the information anonymously.