19-year-old driver who wasn’t buckled dies in single-vehicle crash in Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A 19-year-old unbuckled driver from Opelousas died in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 167 in Opelousas on Monday, according to a press release from Louisiana State Police.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on October 25, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 167 near Bellridge Road in St. Landry Parish.

The crash took the life of 19-year-old India Faith Young of Opelousas.

Young was driving a 2000 Toyota Avalon north on US 167 when the crash happened. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right, struck a culvert and flipped.

Young was ejected from the vehicle.

Young was unrestrained at the time of the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 45 fatal crashes resulting in 54 deaths in 2021