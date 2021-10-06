19-year-old arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A 19-year-old was arrested on three counts of attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot at three people, according to the Opelousas Police Department.

Treshawn Thomas, 19, faces charges of three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the OPD responded to a “shots fired” call in the 600 block of Sapphire St.

Officers said that a “disturbance” happened between at least two men that resulted in one of them firing shots in the direction of the other person involved and two bystanders.

Thomas was identified as the shooter by OPD. No one was struck by gunfire.

Officers are still investigating whether or not anyone returned fire on Thomas.

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Thomas was booked into the St. Landry Parish jail.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.