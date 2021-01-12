18-year-old Eunice suspect arrested in connection with attempted murder investigation

St. Landry Parish
(St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office)

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- An 18-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a juvenile earlier this month.

Demante Gallow, 18, was booked into the St. Landry Parish Correctional Center on one count of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said Gallow is suspected of being involved in the Jan. 6 shooting in the 700 block of Lewis Street early that morning. The victim was shot in the leg by a passing vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, Fontenot said.

