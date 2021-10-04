17-year-old arrested in connection to Sept. 30 fatal shooting in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to an overnight shooting on Sept. 30 in Opelousas that left one person dead and another injured.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said that the police department is “confident that we have the shooter,” but is still looking for other people who were at the scene of the shooting.

The juvenile was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

This investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to bring updates as they become available.