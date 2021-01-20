16-year-old boy killed in early morning shooting in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after an early morning shooting in the 200 block of Gulino St. in Opelousas, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. The victim was brought to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation in ongoing and no more information is being released at this time, according to Guidroz.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is urged to call (337) 948-TIPS or tip officers online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download the free P3 app on your mobile device and “Say it Here” to submit your anonymous tips.