EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Eunice Police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection to a weekend shooting.

Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the teen has been identified as one of the suspects/passengers in a fleeing vehicle that was involved in the shootings.

The teen is being held as a runaway and that contempt of court and possession of a firearm by a juvenile charges are pending, Fontenot said.