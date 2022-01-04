15-year-old arrested in New Year’s Eve homicide in Washington

WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz reports that officers have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in the Dec. 31 homicide in Washington on E. St. Mitchell St.

The victim was identified as Keith Adam Joseph, 38, of Washington. Joseph was allegedly involved in an argument with the juvenile, who shot Joseph once in the chest. The juvenile fled the scene.

Guidroz said the suspect was arrested earlier today.

Guidroz said the 15-year-old now faces a charge of second-degree murder and one charge of juvenile in possession of a handgun. He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center.