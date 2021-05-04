14-year-old Sunset girl arrested for setting fire in her mobile home closet with house full of relatives

SUNSET, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) deputies have arrested a 14-year-old girl who allegedly set a fire in her own closet Sunday afternoon while her mobile home was full of visiting residents.

The juvenile was booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center on one count of aggravated arson, according to SFM Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue.

Sixteen people were in the residence in the 200 block of Doral St. at the time of the fire. The Sunset Volunteer Fire Department and the SFM determined the fire originated in a bedroom closet. The girl later admitted to setting the fire out of anger following an argument with her parents.

“The SFM would like to remind parents and guardians, with the end of the school year approaching, that summertime is a common time for juveniles to get into mischief due to a lack of structured and scheduled activities,” said Rodrigue. “Because of this, it is recommended to make sure all smoking-related materials in and around your home are kept out of the reach of children. In addition, please remind your children and teenagers that fire is not a toy and that playing with fire can have dangerous consequences for them as well as the people and property around them.”