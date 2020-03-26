Skip to content
List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions
School lunch distribution locations and times
Live and replay newscasts
Important COVID-19 information
Acadiana Restaurant Services
Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings
State COVID-19 Dashboard
St Landry Parish Eats
Acadiana Eats- Sonya’s Donut & Deli
Trending Stories
Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you may get it)
Kaplan mayor: First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Vermilion Parish
60 employees of Louisiana’s largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine
March 25 LDH update: 1,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths reported across the state
Important COVID-19 information
