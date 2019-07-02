St. Landry Parish Animal Shelter Over Capacity: Adoption Fees lowered

St. Landry Parish Animal Control needs your help. It is the peak of summer, and the shelter is already over capacity.

For animal lovers on the fence about whether to take home a dog, or cat they hope to sway a decision by reducing adoption fees to $20. (includes alter, rabies and vaccines)

The goal is to avoid euthanizing dogs that are healthy and eligible for adoptions simply for the sake of creating more space at the shelter.

Right now, St. Landry Parish Animal Services is at 107 percent capacity.