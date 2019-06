Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Duke's s Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket against North Dakota State in a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Columbia, S.C., Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Duke forward Zion Williamson is now a New Orleans Pelican.

New Orleans selected him with the number one pick in the NBA Draft.

In his freshman season with the Blue Devils, Williamson averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

The Pelicans have the 8th, 7th, and 35th picks following a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

They also have pick 39.