Young boxing prodigy aiming to put Lafayette on the map

Sports

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

Meet 10-year-old boxer Edward Hamilton, Jr.

He may be “what’s next” in boxing.

This young man bring high energy and a devastating punch to his opponents, most of whom are bigger than him, taller than him and weigh more than him.

He’s learned from some of the best, Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather to name a couple, but the list goes on.

You might wonder what motivates this young rising star. Let Edward tell ya.

“Be the best,” Hamilton Jr. says. “Make a name for Lafayette, and really just Louisiana as a whole.”

“We’re just trying to change the narrative like my son said,” Hamilton Jr.’s father Edward Hamilton Sr. says. “He wants to go to the Olympics and give Lafayette, Louisiana as a whole, something to be proud of. Why can’t it be my son?”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar