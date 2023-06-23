LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For the first time since 2018, WWE is returning to Lafayette. Tonight, Smackdown will be hosted at the Cajundome.

Tonight’s show is part of the buildup to WWE’s premium pay-per-view Money in the Bank Match taking place July 1 in London. Bayley, WWE Grand Slam Champion and member of Damage CTRL, will be competing in the Money in the Bank Match.

Bayley joined Johnathan Bulot on Passe Sports to discuss her match tonight. Bayley will be taking on Shotzi Blackheart. When asked about her mindset going into the match, Bayley said, “All I see right now is red. All I see right now is ladders. All I see is a briefcase with the contract for the championship. So, to me, all due respect to Shotzi, I just assume I’m going to breeze right through her.”

Tonight’s projected line-up features:

Bayley & Damage CTRL

Shotzi Blackheart

Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

The Usos & Solo Sikoa

Bianca Belair

Rey Mysterio & The LWO

Bobby Lashley

Austin Theory

The OC

The Street Profits

Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn

Lobby doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and show time is set for 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and free parking will be available at Congress Street gate 8 with overflow parking at Cajun Field, gates 4 and 5.