LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For the first time since 2018, WWE is returning to Lafayette. Tonight, Smackdown will be hosted at the Cajundome.
Tonight’s show is part of the buildup to WWE’s premium pay-per-view Money in the Bank Match taking place July 1 in London. Bayley, WWE Grand Slam Champion and member of Damage CTRL, will be competing in the Money in the Bank Match.
Bayley joined Johnathan Bulot on Passe Sports to discuss her match tonight. Bayley will be taking on Shotzi Blackheart. When asked about her mindset going into the match, Bayley said, “All I see right now is red. All I see right now is ladders. All I see is a briefcase with the contract for the championship. So, to me, all due respect to Shotzi, I just assume I’m going to breeze right through her.”
Tonight’s projected line-up features:
- Bayley & Damage CTRL
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Ronda Rousey
- Shayna Baszler
- Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn
- The Usos & Solo Sikoa
- Bianca Belair
- Rey Mysterio & The LWO
- Bobby Lashley
- Austin Theory
- The OC
- The Street Profits
- Kevin Owens
- Sami Zayn
Lobby doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and show time is set for 6:45 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and free parking will be available at Congress Street gate 8 with overflow parking at Cajun Field, gates 4 and 5.