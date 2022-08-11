BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge’s very own Rickie Collins is staying home, after committing to LSU Wednesday night in front of a packed house.

Less than 10 days ago, the four-star quarterback de-committed from Purdue and now he’s pledged his commitment to Brian Kelly and his new coaching staff.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior is Louisiana’s No. 3 quarterback prospect for 2023.

Collins is a big-time get for the Tigers, he’s LSU’s only quarterback commitment in the Class of 2023 to date.

For more, click the video provided.