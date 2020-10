COLUMBIA, Mo. -- In a game moved from Baton Rouge to Columbia 74 hours before kickoff, Missouri's goal-line stand in the final minute gave the homestanding Tigers a 45-41 victory over the LSU Football team on Saturday.

LSU (1-2), which was scheduled to play host to Missouri before Hurricane Delta forced the relocation, had four tries from the Missouri 1-yard line in the final minute of the game but was unable to push the ball across the line.