This week’s Athlete of the Week hails from Westminster Christian Academy-Lafayette.

Brock Stomps quarterbacks the Chargers and had himself a night in their game against North Iberville. Stomps threw for 470 yards and was 28-of-47 with six touchdowns.

He’s played impressively during the first half of the season, and added to it in week six, throwing four more touchdowns in a win over Beekman Charter.

The Chargers are in just their second year of LHSAA 11-man football, but the foundation is being laid for a very competitive program.