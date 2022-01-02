WATCH: Sean Payton, Saints talk team’s must-have win in home finale

Sports

by: Aaron S. Lee

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Saints are still in the NFC playoff hunt with the team’s 18-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in the home finale inside the Caeasars Superdome on Sunday, Jan. 2.

The must-have win, like most this season, was largely due to the play of the Saints defense led by Cam Jordan, who recorded 3.5 sacks against their NFC South rival – 7.5 in his last three games.

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson also came up big with a game-clinching interception to seal the win and keep the team’s playoff hopes alive with one regular-season game remaining – a road trip to Atlanta to face the Falcons (7-9).

Aside from head coach Sean Payton’s post-game comments heard in the video posted at the top of the page, check out what quarterback Taysom Hill and his teammates had to say below:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Sports

More National Sports

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar