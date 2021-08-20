Watch party held at Walk-On’s for Lafayette Little League

LAFAYETTE, LA – For the opening round game of the Little League World Series, a watch party was held at Walk-On’s for fans to support the Lafayette Little League team.

Kirk Schexnaider, president of Lafayette Little League, organized these watch parties at Walk-On’s all across the state of Louisiana.

Fans and supporters of Lafayette came together to cheer on the team.

Lafayette Little League board member Patrick Painter reflected on what it means to have a team from Lafayette representing Louisiana on the big stage.

“We live in South Louisiana,” Painter says. “Anything we can do to have a party, we’re all about that. We figured we’d get together, have a couple of adult beverages, maybe some waters to hydrate in between, and support our boys. They deserve it. They’ve worked their butts off. This is what it’s all about right. The kids making it to Williamsport, that’s every kid’s dream. Our boys have shown our community that’s possible. Kids from Lafayette Louisiana, our Little League, they’re out here doing it big it big on TV. It’s awesome to see.”

Holly Kennison, Susan Bergeron, and Sarah Fontenot are friends with Aubrey Begnaud, mother of Lafayette Little League baseball player Garrett Begnaud. They came to Walk-On’s to root for the team.

“It’s really awesome to come here to Walk Ons and watch,” Kennison says. “We watch every single one of them here at Walk Ons. This is our spot. We feel like we’re the good luck charms!”

