WATCH: Nate Mays helped onto field for final snap of YSU career

Earlier this month, Mays suffered an ankle injury that ended his playing career, but he took the field one last time Saturday.

by: Chase Evans

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – YSU quarterback Nate Mays did not have the senior season he wanted with the Penguins, but he took the final snap Saturday in a 21-3 win over #6 Illinois State.

After the Penguins built a double-digit lead against the Redbirds, head coach Bo Pelini agreed to have Mays take the field one last time.

With help from two of his offensive linemen, Mays took the field and the final snap in victory formation.

Earlier this month, Mays both dislocated and fractured his ankle in a loss to North Dakota State, ending his playing career.

Watch the video for Mays’ reaction on the special moment and his playing career with the Penguins.

