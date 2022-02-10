NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Notre Dame has ‘Rudy’ and now the Loyola Wolfpack have Sam Ater.

On Tuesday night, in Loyola’s win at home, the crowd was calling for Ater, who is the team manager, to get in the game.

So, head coach Stacy Hollowell put him in and what followed was hoops magic.

Ater’s shot was an off-balance 3-pointer to finish off Blue Mountain College, 100-58.

In a magical season for Loyola, this was absolutely beyond.

“A couple of weeks ago we had a big win,” Hollowell told WGNO Sports. “And, he said coach if I ever got in a game. From that point on, I don’t even know what he said, I thought it was a fantastic idea. He planted that seed, we did what we needed to do to get him eligible. And, last night we had a chance to put him in the game, and he hit a shot at the buzzer that sent us to 100 points.

“Unbelievable, so special for the whole team.”

Ater, a junior at Loyola, is a musician who also sings the national anthem before home games.

Uptown, he is now a legend.