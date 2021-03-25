USA Boxing Championship kicks off in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2020 USA Boxing National Championship has kicked off in Shreveport after it was postponed in December due to the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place at the Shreveport Convention Center over the next ten days, drawing more than 2,500 athletes, coaches, and their families. It is expected to bring $4 million dollars in direct economic impact to the area, according to Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Executive Director Kelly Wells.

During a news conference Thursday morning, organizers and partners talked about the historic importance of the event to the sport itself and as a first in a post-pandemic world. They also spoke of the importance to the athletes’ Olympic aspirations and what measures are in place to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

“466 days we haven’t had a national event for USA boxing. Today, we’re back to boxing,” USA Boxing Executive Director Mike McAtee said to applause, adding, “The largest boxing event in the history of USA Boxing is going to be here in Shreveport with the fewest amount of people in the building at any one time.”

With the new dates, the tournament added three extra days of competition. The added days will allow for a soft start, giving boxers, coaches, officials, and staff an opportunity to adjust to COVID-19 mitigation procedures.

According to USA Boxing, the extra months allowed by the postponement of the event allowed time to develop their “Back to Boxing” training and competition protocols in collaboration with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s (USOPC) Sports Medicine Department, USA Boxing’s Medical Advisory Board, and the Louisiana State University’s School of Sports Medicine.

“We knew that there weren’t going to be a lot of spectators, but still 1,400-plus athletes coming with all their coaches, this potentially had the possibility of having a super spreader event,” Dr. Shane Barton, chair of orthopedic surgery at LSU Health Shreveport, said of the decision to postpone the event as cases surged in December.

“We had to make a decision, ‘Can we do this in the spring?’ And there was no way to predict. We did not know that we would see these numbers going down, we could only look at data. I mean, this is a first-time event for us, for the world, really, like this, with travel like it is. And we made a bet. And right now, with looking at how safe we really wanted this event to be, we’re feeling really good about where we are.”

LSU Health Shreveport is also working with USA Boxing to provide pre and post-bout physicals for the boxers and the LSUHS Center for Emerging Viral Threats is handing COVID-19 testing for the event.

Early check-ins began Thursday and will continue Friday, with official check-in starting Saturday, but competition begins on Friday for select divisions.

Due to COVID-19 and being the sole USA Boxing tournament in 2020, this year’s National Championships will be an open tournament, with a minimum bout requirement, for pee-wee to elite divisions. Boxers competing in Olympic/International Federation weight divisions in junior, youth and elite age groups will be competing for their place on Team USA’s High Performance teams.

“This tournament here is the first step in getting our boxers ready for Paris 2024,” said McAtee, who also said that because USA Boxing teams are among the youngest among national Olympic-style boxing organizations, potential Olympians for Los Angeles 2028 will also be there.

The event was originally slated to take place in Lake Charles in October 2020. It was moved to Shreveport and pushed back to December after Hurricane Laura left the Lake Charles Civic Center “inhospitable” to host the national championships.

Click here for more information on the USA Boxing Championships.