WATCH: Ed Orgeron talks LSU’s loss at Texas A&M, previews Bama game

by: Richie Mills

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron talks with media about his team’s 20-7 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday and about the matchup ahead against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

LSU will host Alabama Saturday at 7 p.m.

