WATCH: Ed Orgeron talks LSU’s loss at Texas A&M, previews Bama game

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- In the on-field scenario many in the league feared the most with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Denver Broncos plan to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with no available quarterbacks for the game.

The Broncos' three eligible quarterbacks --Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles -- were each deemed to be a "high-risk" close contact to quarterback Jeff Driskel and none of the three can be in uniform for Sunday's game, sources told ESPN.