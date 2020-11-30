WATCH: Ed Orgeron talks LSU’s loss at Texas A&M, previews Bama game

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron talks with media about his team’s 20-7 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday and about the matchup ahead against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
LSU will host Alabama Saturday at 7 p.m.
