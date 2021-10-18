WATCH: Coach O speaking with media after major announcement

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers are coming off a thrilling win over the Florida Gators over the weekend.

We also learned the day after the game that this will be Coach’s O’s last season at LSU.

On Monday, the LSU head coach held a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

During the news conference, Coach O talked about “Tell the Truth Monday.”

Coach O talked about being plus four in the turnover margin against Florida and that after Monday, Ole Miss is the focus for the Tigers.

Orgeron complimented Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and said the Heisman Trophy candidate is one of the top players in the country.

Coach O did not know anything about wide receiver Koy Moore transferring out of the program.

LSU fans can expect to see a lot more of running back Tyrion Davis-Price during the rest of this season.

Orgeron will continue to recruit for LSU with the message that LSU has not changed.

Coach O continued by saying LSU is a great school with a great tradition.

You can check out more of what Coach O said during Monday’s news conference in the video player above.