Walker High star commits to 2021 All-American Bowl

Brian Thomas Jr. (Walker, LA/ Walker High School), four-star wide receiver and one of the top overall prospects from the state of Louisiana, has officially committed to the 2021 All-American Bowl.

Having been selected to play in the twenty first edition of the All-American Bowl, Thomas Jr. will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 9, 2021 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1:00 PM ET, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.Bezzy™@BrianThomas_11

Blessed to be committed to the All American Bowl!

Thomas was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl and 247Sports. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award, the All-American Bowl Man of the Year, the All-American Bowl MVP Award.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of putting on the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers at the All-American Bowl.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the NHL, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,500,000 unique television viewers and over 25,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 450 draft picks; 66 Super Bowl champions; 160 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Odell Beckham Jr., Andrew Luck, Tim Tebow, Adrian Peterson, Joe Thomas, and Trevor Lawrence.

(Press release via the All-American Bowl)