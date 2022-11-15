JUNCTION CITY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s not the football news you’d expect to see. NBC 10 Sports obtained exclusive video of a referee making contact with a coach on the sidelines, last Friday.

During Junction City’s recent playoff game versus Booneville, the video shows an unidentified official making contact with one of the Dragons’ coaches.

There is no way of officially knowing if this was intentional or accidental. We can report that an official complaint has been filed with the Arkansas Officials Association.

More video of this incident is expected to be released on Tuesday. We will have more details on this case as soon as we get them.