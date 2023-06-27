METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans held a press conference to introduce rookie guard Jordan Hawkins on Tuesday, June 27 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in the Pelicans’ facility in Metairie.

Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon spoke highly of Hawkins, saying, “We thought he was the best shooter in the draft and the best shooter in college basketball.”

“I knew I was a shooter at a young age,” Hawkins told local media. “But I didn’t have a moving piece, so it was really important that I got that.”

Hawkins said his high school coach put him in a Reggie Miller type of offense.

“That’s where I started coming out the flares and all that stuff.”

Hawkins said he grew up watching Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Ray Allen. The rookie guard also added the current Pelicans players like CJ McCollum and Larry Nance reached out to congratulate him.

“I can feel the family aspect and am glad to be a part of it,” he said.

Hawkins participated in a community event with the Youth Empowerment Project, where he surprised YEP/18th Ward campers with swag bags and led the campers in basketball drills.