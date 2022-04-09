LAFAYETTE – An exciting Vermilion & White Spring Game went in favor of the Vermilion Team, who defeated the White Team in Louisiana Football’s 2022 spring finale on Saturday afternoon at Cajun Field.



The inter-squad contest marked the conclusion of the program’s first spring campaign under new head coach Michael Desormeaux .



Redshirt-junior quarterback Ben Wooldridge highlighted the offense with two rushing touchdowns. Jacob Kibodi led Louisiana’s rushing attack with 10 carries for 50 yards, while John Stephens hauled in the game’s only passing score with a seven-yard catch from Chandler Fields .



On the defensive side, Tyree Skipper posted a team-leading six tackles, including one for loss.



Jasper Williams headlined the special teams as the junior returned a blocked field goal attempt the length of the field.

