Breaking News
Sandbag distribution locations in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tracking Cristobal

USSSA returns to baseball with Covid-19 policies in place

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As Phase Two begins, things are getting back to normal, for local youth baseball programs.

Pelican Park in Carencro, one of the many venues where the sights and sounds of baseball gloves popping and the ping of the bats ringing out, are becoming the norm.

USSSA youth baseball organization putting on a global state tournament event, with 24 teams from across the state.

In this particular contest, a bracket play matchup between Team Berard and the Rayne Rebels. And, we have a barn burner on our hands. We’re tied at 13 in the 6th inning, and Bently Richard is at the plate for the Rebels. His shot back up the middle, enough for the Rebels’ Kade Spell to hustle around to score, and give the Rayne Rebels, their first ever win. 14-13!

The Rebels play again on Sunday, as bracket play continues in the tournament.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar