USSSA returns to baseball with Covid-19 policies in place

As Phase Two begins, things are getting back to normal, for local youth baseball programs.

Pelican Park in Carencro, one of the many venues where the sights and sounds of baseball gloves popping and the ping of the bats ringing out, are becoming the norm.

USSSA youth baseball organization putting on a global state tournament event, with 24 teams from across the state.

In this particular contest, a bracket play matchup between Team Berard and the Rayne Rebels. And, we have a barn burner on our hands. We’re tied at 13 in the 6th inning, and Bently Richard is at the plate for the Rebels. His shot back up the middle, enough for the Rebels’ Kade Spell to hustle around to score, and give the Rayne Rebels, their first ever win. 14-13!

The Rebels play again on Sunday, as bracket play continues in the tournament.