BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Breakers are currently sitting atop the United States Football League standings as the only undefeated team remaining as mid-season approaches.

Last year’s USFL South division finalist is off to a 4-0 start, a start that included a 45-31 beating of archrival Birmingham, last season’s league champions.

The Breakers defeated a surging New Jersey Generals (2-2) team that had won its two previous, including a win over previously unbeaten Michigan (2-2).

Despite featuring the league’s leading rusher in Wes Hills (389 yards, 8 touchdowns), receiver in tight end Sage Surratt (351 yards) and kicker with Matt Coglin with 41 points, leading passer McLeod Bethel-Thompson (1,116 yards) says the team’s best football is still ahead.

“First of all, we have a lot of really good men on this team,” said the two-time Canadian Football League Grey Cup champion on Thursday. “You know, good people, good character, good vibes. We have talent across the board. I think that the great part is that we have yet to play our best game.”

The Breakers hope to be at their best this Sunday when New Orleans hosts the Memphis Showboats (1-3) in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday.

The Showboats are coming off their first win of the season thanks in large part to new starting quarterback out of Southeastern Louisiana, Cole Kelley, who won the Walter Payton Award in 2021.

The Lafayette native completed 15 of 26 passes for 151 yards and rushed six times for 27 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers.

“Well, what I know about Cole Kelly is he went right down the field on our defense a two-minute drive when we scrimmaged them,” Breakers head coach John DeFilippo told WGNO Sports on Monday. “And we have our hands full on Sunday.”