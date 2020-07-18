University of Washington center Bryan Penn-Johnson transfers to LSU

LAHAINA, HI – NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers applauded during the first half of the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 21, 2017 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Bryan Penn-Johnson, a 7-foot, 245-pound center, announced on Twitter he’s transferring to LSU from the University of Washington.

Penn-Johnson redshirted in the 2018-19 season and played six games for the Huskies in 2020, averaging 1.8 points and 0.8 rebounds with five blocks as well. In another Twitter post before announcing his transfer destination, the Wasatch Academy alum thanked the University of Washington.

“I would like to thank Coach Hopkins, Coach Rice, Coach Dollar, Coach Conroy, and the rest of the Husky staff of all of the knowledge and support that I have received during my time at the University of Washington that being said after talking to my family and loved ones I have decided to enter the transfer portal and reopen my recruitment,” the Long Beach, CA, native said.

The new Tiger will apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility to play this upcoming season.