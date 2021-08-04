United Airlines adds direct flights for 2021 football games, including LSU vs. Alabama

CHICAGO (KLFY) – United Airlines announced they will be adding direct flights specifically for fans of college and NFL football to attend games this upcoming season.

The airline said it is adding 74 flights, including 52 new direct flights between college towns and professional football markets on gameday weekends this September through November. The airline will operate three times more direct flights to college towns this year than it did in 2019.

For Louisiana fans, one flight, in particular, stands out. On Nov. 6, United will have a flight from Baton Rouge to Birmingham, Ala., for fans to watch LSU take on Alabama.

Another flight on Sept. 12 will take Green Bay Packers fans to New Orleans to face off against the Saints.

“Nothing brings people together like the opportunity to cheer on the teams they love,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of domestic network planning at United. “This upcoming season, United is adding even more direct flights to college and professional football games than we’ve ever added before so our customers can reunite with the teams, tailgates and touchdowns they may have missed last season.”

College Football

United is adding 58 new flights to help college sports fans cheer on their teams, including adding 44 point-to-point flights for 21 of their biggest away games. Some of these flights include:

September:

Austin, TX to Bentonville, AR to see University of Texas at University of Arkansas

Lincoln, NE to Lansing, MI to see University of Nebraska at Michigan State University

October:

State College, PA to Cedar Rapids, IA to see Pennsylvania State University at University of Iowa

Birmingham, AL to College Station, TX to see University of Alabama at Texas A&M University

Syracuse, NY to Greenville/Spartanburg, SC to see Syracuse University at Clemson University

Los Angeles, CA to South Bend, IN to see University of Southern California at University of Notre Dame

Raleigh, NC to South Bend, IN to see University of North Carolina at University of Notre Dame

November:

Baton Rouge, LA to Birmingham, AL to see Louisiana State University at University of Alabama

South Bend, IN to San Francisco, CA to see University of Notre Dame at Stanford University

Professional Football

United will add 16 new direct flights for four of the most highly anticipated games of the early season, including flights between:

Green Bay, WI and New Orleans, LA to watch two of the proficient offenses square off opening weekend in the Big Easy on Sept. 12

Green Bay, WI and San Francisco, CA to witness the San Francisco 49ers host one of their fiercest conference rivals under the light of Levi’s Stadium the weekend of Sept. 26

Tampa, FL and Boston, MA when the “GOAT” returns to his old stomping ground on Oct. 3

Buffalo, NY and Kansas City, MO to see the road team get a shot at revenge the weekend of Oct. 10

To purchase one of these flights, visit https://www.united.com/en-us/game-day.