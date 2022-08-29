MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe announced that Chief Strategy Officer Seth Hall is their Interim Athletic Director.

Over the past few years, AD Scott McDonald has positioned our athletic programs to be competitive on and off the field. He has developed a strong leadership team, head coaching staff, and a culture that supports student-athlete success. Replacing him will not be an easy task, but the foundation he built should serve us and the next AD well. While we complete our search, we are very fortunate that Seth Hall, a former ULM athlete and outstanding leader, has agreed to take on the challenge of serving as Interim Athletic Director. Seth’s experience and abilities, coupled with his dedication to ULM and to serving others, will provide stable leadership for our athletic programs and a smooth transition when our new athletic director is selected. We look forward to great things for our Warhawks under Seth’s interim leadership. ULM President Dr. Ron Berry

Hall is a graduate of West Monroe High School and was a member of the ULM cross country and track and field teams. Hall received his bachelor’s degree in marketing in 2010 and his master’s degree in 2013.

During the spring of 2015, he served as an assistant track and field coach, where he coached all mid-distance and distance runners and oversaw the recruitment of student-athletes in those disciplines. In his current role as chief strategy officer, Hall assisted with the development of ULM’s institutional strategic plan as well as the ULM athletic strategic plan.

I am honored to serve in the role as interim athletic director at ULM. I have enjoyed working closely with Scott McDonald and the athletics department the past 10 months as we have developed a strategic plan for athletics that will be published in the near future, and I look forward to helping execute those plans. As a former ULM student-athlete, I am most looking forward to pouring into our Warhawks and working to set each of them up for success in the classroom, on the field of play, and ultimately in life after athletics. ULM Interim Athletic Director Seth Hall

The University will launch a national search for its next director with the hope of having a formal hire in January 2023.