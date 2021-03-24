UL Softball postpones LA Tech game due to weather

LAFAYETTE – Due to increasing chances for inclement weather in the area on Wednesday afternoon No. 16 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball has rescheduled its midweek game with Louisiana Tech.



The Ragin’ Cajuns and Lady Techsters were scheduled to meet at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park on Wednesday (March 24), but due to the inclement weather concerns the single game has been postponed and rescheduled to Tuesday, April 20 at 4:00 p.m.



The rescheduled game will be at Lamson Park and will remain part of the Vermilion Season Ticket package.



Fans are encouraged to visit the softball schedule page at RaginCajuns.com for all schedule updates throughout the season.



ON DECK

With the postponement, Louisiana (16-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) now begins this week’s homestand Friday-Sunday, March 26-28 with a three-game Sun Belt Conference series with South Alabama (16-8, 6-0 Sun Belt) at Lamson Park. The Ragin’ Cajuns and Jaguars begin the series at 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by single games at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Noon on Sunday.



Immediately following the series finale with South Alabama on Sunday (March 28), the rescheduled series with Georgia Southern begins at 4 p.m. that afternoon and concludes Monday (March 29) with a 4 p.m. doubleheader.