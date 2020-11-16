UL ranked No. 24 in AP Poll, No. 25 in Coaches Poll

Cajuns head coach Billy Napier called Saturday’s 38-10 win over South Alabama the team’s best performance of the year so far.

With that performance, the Cajuns moved up in the AP Poll to No. 24 and back into the Coaches Poll at No. 25.

The offense got off to a fast start, scoring 28 points alone in the first half. The defense held South Alabama to just one touchdown all game.

The Sun Belt West division title was secured, and the Cajuns will be back at the conference championship on December 19th.

With only three regular season games left, Napier says the biggest thing is the Cajuns have to be playing at their best when it counts the most.

“I think this is like March Madness where you need to get hot at the right time,” Napier says. “I saw us take a step in the right direction today. That’s going to be the focus going forward is continuing to improve.”

“It starts tomorrow,” senior running back Trey Ragas says. “You know, we’re going to come here and meet with our coaches, figure out what we need to work on, what we need to get better at, what we need to clean up. We’ll go from there.”

“On offense to defense to game changers, we almost put it together but we got a lot of things to work on,” sophomore cornerback Mekhi Garner says. “But we’re definitely getting there, from this game forward.”

“We played to our standard, but it could’ve been better,” sophomore running back Chris Smith says. “We’re gonna work on it. It’s gonna be even better next week. We’re just gonna keep staying focused, keep doing our job.”