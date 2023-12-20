In a bit of a suprising move to many, Cajun Quarterback Zeon Chriss entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

The freshman saw action in eight games for UL this season. Chriss threw for 1,222 yards and had 11 touchdowns, and just five interceptions.

He also was an elusive runner, rushing for 492 yards and six touchdowns via the ground game.

I think what has many Cajun fans confused is the timing and reasoning. Zeon looked to have the inside track on being the Cajuns’ starting quarterback heading into the spring and 2024 season.





