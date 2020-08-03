UL Lafayette summer commencement ceremonies scheduled for Friday at Cajun Field

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will confer undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees during Summer 2020 commencement ceremonies on Friday, Aug. 7, at Cajun Field.

The ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. with Dr. Dianne Olivier as the commencement speaker.

Olivier is coordinator of the doctoral program in the Department of Educational Foundations and Leadership in the College of Education. She holds the Joan D. and Alexander S. Haig/BORSF Endowed Professorship in Education.

Typically held at the Cajundome, university officials announce that due to the bans on large gatherings, the event will take place at Cajun Field.

With safety a main focus, university officials say seating for graduates and spectators will be arranged to ensure social distancing for up to four family members or friends of graduates who have reserved tickets.

Guests and graduates will be required to wear masks, the university announced, and sanitizing stations where attendees can find disinfectant will be set up.

Guests are asked to enter the Cajun Field parking lot via West Congress Street through Gate 4 and will be able to begin filing into the stadium at 6:30 p.m. through gates C and D.

Graduates should enter the Cajun Field parking lot via Reinhardt Drive through Gate 5 and gather near the athletic complex to line up.

The University’s clear bag policy will be in place. Attendees can carry one small, clear bag and one small purse or clutch. University Police officers will examine bags and purses.

The Summer 2020 Commencement ceremony will also be livestreamed on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Facebook page and the Cajundome’s website.