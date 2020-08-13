UL Lafayette students face pandemic procedures on move in day including temperature checks, scheduled move in times

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) UL Lafayette students began moving into the dorms Wednesday for the fall semester.

Following COVID-19 restrictions, specific time slots were assigned to residents to promote social distancing and make sure students, family and staff stay safe.

One incoming student shares how he is adapting to this new normal at college.

“I packed 20 different masks. You know I got Lysol on Lysol, germ-x and all that, making sure keeping social distancing so we can stay safe and still enjoy the college experience.”

Students were also screened before being allowed to check in, with a temperature check and a short questionnaire.