LAFAYETTE, La. (UL Lafayette Communications)- Professional NASCAR driver Michel Disdier has added extra horsepower to his racing team – a group of University of Louisiana at Lafayette students.
Several members of the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration‘s sales program will be leading Disdier’s U.S. sales and marketing efforts in 2021.
Members of the UL Lafayette Sales Team are: Allison Gaubert, a management major with a concentration in professional sales, and Morgan Boggs, Megan DeJean, and Mackenzie Marze, who are each marketing majors minoring in professional sales.
“I’m 100% confident that we will do a great job together and get to the checkered flag on the first position. I’m always excited to collaborate with young students. They always bring good energy, different views, and smart ideas,” Disdier said.
DeJean will be directing sales and social media said she is looking forward to “taking everything we have been learning throughout college and putting it into practice for a real client.”
Gaubert said she is excited to help Michael reach his goals on the racetrack. She will be directing logistics and media.
Marze will oversee sponsorships. ““I have an opportunity to learn how to market, strategize, present, and adapt to a whole new culture and brand,” he said.
Boggs will be working on promotional marketing and branding. “I’m most excited to get the chance to see him race. I’ve never been to NASCAR but I always watch it on TV with my dad,” she said.
The team of students will be mentored by UL Lafayette’s Dr. Valerie McGehee, a marketing instructor and interim director of the Moody College of Business’ Northwestern Mutual Sales and Research Lab.