UL Lafayette reporting COVID cases as students return to campus Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be back on campus Wednesday to begin the spring semester.
With that however comes the concern about COVID-19 protections.
UL Lafayette administrators say mandatory testing will not be a requirement for returning students.
The Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Jamie Hebert says there are locations on campus for testing, such as the National Guard set-up and over at the health center.
He says the number of students on campus has changed compared to the norm and calculates that 25% of classes are fully face-to-face and 40% are hybrid.
Hebert says more testing support will arrive at the end of the week.
“Although we will have the National Guard on campus beginning this Friday; they will be doing testing not only for our students when they’re back on campus but for the general public,” Hebert stated.
He explains the university will continue to monitor and report the number of people on campus who tested positive for COVID-19.
The school has an online COVID-19 dashboard for students, faculty and the public to see the number of cases.
“We want to be completely transparent about what’s happening on our campus but we also have taken our safety and our health protocols very very seriously,” Hebert added.
According to the university’s COVID-19 plan, masks are required in all public places and staff and faculty are required to complete a self-check questionnaire before returning to work.
The university explains that a person may be referred for testing if the screening indicates issues or concerns.
Plus, the university states housing practices and dining services remain adjusted to meet social distancing requirements.
“We feel as we did in the fall that we can make a very systematic, very healthy and a very safe transition into the start of the semester,” Hebert said.