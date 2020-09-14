UL Lafayette Kinesiology scholarship fundraiser begins

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The UL Lafayette School of Kinesiology’s annual fundraiser for the David Trosclair Memorial Scholarships is under way.

The scholarships honors the memory of former UL student David Trosclair, a rising star in the School of Kinesiology, who accidentally passed away in 2010.

Each year from Sept. 1 to Nov. 10, UL Kinesiology sells $10 raffle tickets to win a Custom Designed vacation for two from Travel Machine, and every ticket comes with six free thank-you gifts from which to choose:

During September, tickets are redeemable at any Todd’s Car Wash location for a free Super Works Car Wash or at Judice Inn on Johnston Street for a free hamburger or cheeseburger.

During October, tickets are redeemable at both Reve Coffee Roasters locations for a free coffee or tea and chocolate chip pumpkin bread and at Tropical Smoothie Cafe for a free flatbread of your choice.

From November 1 until Nov. 10, tickets are also redeemable at Roly Poly for a free 6″ Sandwich of choice or at Great Harvest Bread Co. for a free loaf of bread.

To purchase a ticket, contact Carol Trosclair at 337-255-8155 or contact Carol on facebook

