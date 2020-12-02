Ragin’ Cajuns release Cajundome guidelines for COVID-19 safety

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Ragin’ Cajun Athletics released their COVID-19 safety measures that fans will need to follow when attending home basketball games for the 2020-21 season at the Cajundome.

The Cajundome will operate at no more than 25-percent capacity for the 2020-21 season (unless The Governor’s Executive Order changes during the season) with social distancing guidelines in place. This will allow for season ticket holders and for the University students to be accommodated for the season.

Should disruptions or modifications to the 2020-21 season occur due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Athletics will quickly communicate the adjustments through its social media channels and RaginCajuns.com. Additionally, the department will communicate any changes to specific entry and attendance protocols for home matches

Listed below are guidelines for the upcoming season. Fans can also access the guidelines at RaginCajuns.com/COVID.

SYMPTON SCREENING BEFORE ATTENDING A RAGIN’ CAJUNS BASKETBALL GAME

Prior to attending a Louisiana Basketball game, we ask that spectators perform a self-assessment based on CDC best practices and recommendations and stay home if sick. People who are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 are strongly encouraged to not attend live events.

Symptoms to watch for include:

Fever (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit [38 degrees Celsius] or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Vomiting

Diarrhea

FACE COVERINGS

Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times while in the stadium with the exception of when eating or drinking. All gameday workers, vendors and staff will wear face coverings at all times and will be checked and screened prior to the entrance into the stadium.

Per CDC guidelines, face coverings should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove face coverings without assistance.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

To ensure social distance seating, a six-foot buffer will be added around each ticket block, and around all aisles, entrances, and vomitories. Fans will be required to sit in the seat listed on their respective ticket.

Proper queuing and social distancing will be required in all common areas, such as concession stands and restrooms. Social distancing markers will be located in these areas to assist fans achieve proper spacing. All restrooms will feature one-way entrances and one-way exits in order to provide proper spacing while in line as well as while in the restroom facilities.

ON-COURT ACCESS

Fans are not allowed on the court at any time. This includes pre-game and post-game.

CONCESSIONS

Concessions, merchandise stands, and catering protocols will be modified according to public health recommendations. All concessions and merchandise stands will feature credit card readers as fans are highly encouraged to go cashless on gameday to make touchless purchases.

Concessions will have prepackaged food and drink items. Condiments will be prepackaged. Social distancing will be used at points of sale. Markings on the ground signifying where patrons waiting to purchase may stand to ensure six-foot social distancing.

HAND SANITATION

Hand sanitation stations will be setup on the concourses and throughout the concourse.

GAMEDAY PROGRAM

The gameday program will be produced in a digital-only format only for the 2020-21 season. The program will be available on the basketball schedule page at RaginCajuns.com.