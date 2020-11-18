Ragin’ Cajuns home finale against Central Arkansas canceled due to COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UL Lafayette announced today that the Ragin’ Cajuns’ last home game against Central Arkansas has been canceled due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the team.

“We appreciate our tremendous medical staff and athletic trainers working closely with our football program in order to best navigate the situation,” said Head Coach Billy Napier. “There has been an unfortunate uptick in coronavirus cases around the country, especially in football programs, and now more than ever, we must remain committed to being safe, following proper protocols, and mitigating further spread of the virus.”

News 10 learned that the football team did not practice on Tuesday but will attempt to resume normal operations on Saturday. A total of 33 student-athletes are in the program’s COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We are disappointed we will be unable to play Central Arkansas on Saturday,” said Director of Athletics Dr. Brian Maggard. “We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to occur. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is always the primary focus.”