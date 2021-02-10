Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns expected to add two assistant football coaches

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — Ragin’ Cajuns football coach Billy Napier has added an assistant to his coaching staff and is zeroing in on another, a person with direct knowledge of the hires told The Daily Advertiser on Wednesday.

The Cajuns have hired North Texas linebackers coach Galen Scott and are “finalizing a deal” with Florida Atlantic offensive line coach Jeff Norrid, the source said.

Scott has been working for UL since before National Signing Day, the source said, adding that it’s unclear what position he will coach on defense. Norrid will coach the offensive line for UL.

Scott replaces inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong, who left UL after one season to become defensive coordinator at Southern Miss.

The Cajuns also are losing assistant LaMar Morgan, a former Cajuns safety, who is expected to become cornerbacks at Vanderbilt, Yahoo Sports reported.

Scott was North Texas’ linebackers coach the past two seasons, and the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Virginia Tech from 2016-17. He has been a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator at Memphis, outside linebackers and secondary coach at Tulsa and defensive coordinator at Illinois State, his alma mater.

Norrid would replace Rob Sale, who is leaving after three seasons to become offensive line coach of the New York Giants. Sale also was UL’s offensive coordinator, but Napier was the Cajuns’ play-caller.

