Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier mentioned as candidate for South Carolina job

FILE – Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier directs his team from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, in this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, file photo. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette is on track for one of the best seasons in program history under coach Billy Napier. But it could come crashing down this week if the Ragin’ Cajuns stumble against South Alabama. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, FIle)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — UL coach Billy Napier’s name is being bandied about in multiple national reports as a potential replacement after South Carolina fired coach Will Muschamp on Sunday.

Napier, who has the Ragin’ Cajuns (7-1, 5-1 Sun Belt) ranked No. 25 after Saturday’s 38-10 win over South Alabama, was first on a Yahoo.com list of 12 candidates South Carolina “could be targeting.”

FootballScoop, a coaching industry website, had Napier among the five “most prominent names already mentioned multiple times” even before Muschamp was let go. Also on FootballScoop’s list: Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell, Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, a highly respected national college football writer, called Freeze – a former head coach at Ole Miss – “the leader in the clubhouse.” Dodd also listed Napier along with Sarkisian, Chadwell, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell.

“Napier has shown amazing loyalty in his third year in Lafayette. … This is his time, but will South Carolina be his place?” Dodd wrote.

Napier and Sarkisian also were mentioned by the website SaturdayDownSouth as “potential options … if Freeze doesn’t work out.”

Napier’s response?

“You guys have been around me for a couple years now; you know I’m not gonna comment on those things,” he told KPEL 1420 AM’s Scott Prather during his regular radio appearance early Monday morning.

For more on this story, visit our media partners at The Daily Advertiser.