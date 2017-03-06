Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Medical Breakthroughs
Acadiana Transportation
Live Stream
Local
Louisiana
National
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Radar
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Athlete of the Week
Nominate An Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community & Contests
Apply to be a Guest
Community Calendar
Acadiana Eats
Best Of 90 Plus
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn & Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
EEO Report
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
UL Lafayette
Funeral for longtime Ragin Cajun Equipment Manager Lynn Williams begins today
University of Louisiana at Lafayette flags at half staff in honor of late longtime employees
Ragin Cajun football prepares for App State rematch for Sun Belt Title & Future Bowl Game
Troy remains unbeaten in Sun Belt, 26-16 over UL-Lafayette
Ragin Cajuns accepting donations today for victims of Hurricane Florence near Coastal Carolina
More UL Lafayette Headlines
Grammy Award Winner Peter Rowan to perform in solo concert at Burke-Hawthorne Hall
UT-Arlington upsets top-seed Louisiana-Lafayette in Sun Belt
Ragin Cajuns release 2018 football schedule
Inside Cajun Nation 9-24-17, Segment 3
BEYOND THE JERSEY: UL football player helps earthquake victims in Haiti
New Turf Coming To Cajun Field For 2017 Season
McGuire Goes To New York Jets In Sixth Round Of 2017 NFL Draft
Rubber Game Between Cajuns and Chanticleers Ends In Tie
Cancer-survivor Cotton will play in Cajun spring game
Ex-Cajun Long called up by NBA’s 76ers
KLFY News 10