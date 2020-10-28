UL Lafayette unveils 2020 Homecoming Court

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UL Lafayette’s Homecoming Court has been announced and will be introduced at halftime of the Homecoming game, Nov. 7, against Arkansas State.

Patrice Weary and Kaleb Derouen will reign as queen and king of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s 2020 Homecoming.

Any registered student organization or athletic team could submit nominations for the court. A panel of faculty, staff, student-athletes and student leaders interviewed the applicants, and assigned scores to each.

The 10 nominees with the highest scores became members of the court. The highest-scoring female and male applicants were Weary and Derouen.

Below is a list of court members and some of their achievements.

Sage Aucoin is a senior from Morgan City, La., majoring in strategic communication with a concentration in public relations. He was nominated by the Student Orientation Staff.

During his time at UL Lafayette, Aucoin has been a leadership team member for the Student Orientation Staff. He directed public relations for UL Lafayette’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon initiative. Aucoin is Delta Tau Delta Fraternity founding father. He volunteered as a student philanthropy ambassador for the UL Lafayette Foundation.

Aucoin is the son of Tara and Sheffie Aucoin.



Tyler Batiste is a senior from Lafayette, La., majoring in marketing. He was nominated by the University Program Council.

While at UL Lafayette, Batiste has been vice president of the University Program Council, vice polemarch of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, and sponsorship chair for the Black Male Leadership Association. He directed marketing and recruitment for the Emerging Leaders Summit. Batiste performed community service work with Games of Acadiana. He attended the Southwestern Black Student Leadership Conference at Texas A&M University.

His parents are Amos and Louise Batiste.

Addison Ceasar is a junior from Lake Charles, La., majoring in environmental science. He was nominated by SOUL Camp.

During his time at UL Lafayette, Ceasar has been a SOUL Camp mentor, University Program Council entertainment director, Student Government Association senator for the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences, and The Big Event assistant director of recruitment. Ceasar earned the “Best Dressed” award at the Southwestern Black Student Leadership Conference.



He is the son of Mr. Stacy and Mrs. Lori Ceasar.



Julianne Claire DeBlieux is a senior from Houma, La., majoring in exercise science with a concentration in pre-professional studies. She was nominated by the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns soccer team.

During her time at UL Lafayette, DeBlieux has been the University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committeepresident, and soccer team captain. She has represented the soccer team as a Scholar-Athlete of the Year. DeBlieux has volunteered at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and with the Read Across America program for elementary school students.

Her parents are John and Monique DeBlieux.

Kaleb Derouen is a senior from Abbeville, La., majoring in microbiology with a minor in psychology. He was nominated by Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity.

While at UL Lafayette, Derouen has been president of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, vice president of the Interfraternity Council, and New Greek Man of the Year. He has been on the President’s List. He serves as a combat medic in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Derouen is the son of Shonda Green and Glenn Hebert.



Joshua Q. England is a senior from Monroe, La., majoring in political science with a concentration in pre-law. He was nominated by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.

During his time at UL Lafayette, England has been vice president, treasurer and secretary of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. He has been director of outreach for the Black Student Union campus chapter, and lead peer mentor with the Office of First-Year Experience.England has been a Student Orientation Staff member. He has volunteered with United Way of Acadiana.

England is the son of Valerie L. England.

Jade Furl is a senior from Luling, La., majoring in exercise science with a concentration in pre-professional studies. She was nominated by the Beacon Club.

While at UL Lafayette, Furl has been Beacon Club president and development coordinator for Peer Mentors. She earned the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority Emerging Leader Award. Furl has been president for the University’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon initiative, Student Government Association College of Education president and a Student Orientation Staff member.

She is the daughter of James and Michelle Furl.

Olivia Guidry is a junior from Henderson, La., double majoring in political science and English. She was nominated by the Moot Court Team.

During her time at UL Lafayette, Guidry has been Student Government Association College of Liberal Arts president and The Big Event fundraising director. She has been a member of the Moot Court Team and Association of Future Alumni. Guidry has been a committee member for the University’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon initiative. She has volunteered at St. Joseph Diner and Habitat for Humanity.

Her parents are Keith and Charlotte Guidry.

Kalli Rose Segura is a senior from Lafayette, La., majoring in psychology with a minor in biology. She was nominated by theRagin’ Jazz Dance Team.

During her time at UL Lafayette, Segura has tutored student-athletes. She has been a member of Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology. Segura received the Department of Psychology’s Star Award and the University’s Exceptional Service Award. She has been a member of Alpha Lamda Delta Honor Society, and Kappa Delta Sorority. Segura has been a Ragin’ Jazz Dance Team officer and captain.

She is the daughter of Karen and Kevin Segura.

Tayla Patrice Weary is a junior from Patterson, La., majoring in psychology with a minor in child and family studies. She was nominated by the Infinity Dance Group.

During her time at UL Lafayette, Weary has been University Program Council entertainment coordinator, Black Women Leadership Association community service chair and a SOUL Camp mentor. She belongs to the University Honors Program. As a research assistant in the Department of Psychology’s Cognition and Psycholinguistics Research Lab, Weary has examined death and grief. She earned the Outstanding Sophomore Award. Weary has performed more than 330 hours of community service. She is the daughter of Reginald and Theresa Weary.