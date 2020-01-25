UL Football reflects on 2019 season

Live Now
Ragin Cajun Football ended the season just how every team wants to, with a win!

U.L. finished the season with a school record 11 wins and just 3 losses. Those losses came at the hand of two teams; the SEC’s Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Appalachian State. Despite those belimishes, UL’s record setting season produced a lot of excitement for 2nd year head coach Billy Napier, and his program. The Cajuns finished the year 7-and-1 in conference play, and for the 2nd consecutive year played in the Sun Belt Championship game.

Coach Napier, in his year ending news conference, talked about how the results of the past two seasons only help build up this program.

“You know, I think 2018 and 2019 give us conviction about our process and validation about the way we do things here. We believe in earning it. We gotta start over. That’s college football dynamic as each individual team has their own problems, battles, pros, cons, strenghts, weaknesses, whatever you wanna call them. Certainly this team will be that type of team.”

The Cajuns open the 2020 season against in-state rival, McNeese on Saturday, Sept. 5, in Lafayette at Cajun Field.
 
Discounted general admission season tickets for the 2020 Louisiana Football season are on sale until March 1, 2020. For more information, visit the Louisiana Athletics Ticket Office at the Cajundome or call the ticket office at (337) 265-2357.

